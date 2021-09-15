Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): Amid her shooting schedule in Turkey, actor Katrina Kaif took out some time for grocery shopping.

On Wednesday, Katrina posted a video of her roaming inside a supermarket and looking at the groceries on her Instagram Story. She was dressed in an oversized pink hoodie and jeans.

Alongside the video, Katrina shared that she is 'unusually excited' for supermarkets.

"Anyone else as unusually excited for supermarkets as I am," she captioned the post.

For the unversed, Katrina is currently in Turkey for the shoot of her upcoming film 'Tiger 3', which also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. (ANI)

