Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently went on a vacation abroad and made sure to make the most of their holiday by engaging in fun activities.

On Saturday, Katrina took to Instagram to share several pictures from the serene British wildlands. She also treated her fans by showcasing her adventurous side as she talked about enjoying a sub-zero ocean dip.

Also Read | 'We Need Our Separate Rooms': Mika Singh Calls Out Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover for 'Unnecessary Drama' and Delays on 'Dangerous' Set.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEHYjDtNZ5L/?hl=en&img_index=1

"Family , Friends and the British wildlands ....(The sub zero ocean dip on Boxing Day always seems like such a good idea at the time)," Katrina captioned the post.

Also Read | 'Women in Film Industry Are Soft Targets': Marathi Actress Prajakta Mali Files Complaint Against MLA Suresh Dhas for Derogatory Comments on Her.

One of the images shows Vicky, Katrina and her family members enjoying a hike.

Earlier, Vicky uploaded a photo of himself and Katrina relaxing near the water's edge. In the photo, Katrina was seen holding Vicky from behind as they embraced the beauty of nature.

"Pause," Vicky captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEFQdtEITgW/?hl=en

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party, and that's when romance started brewing between them. Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina explained how Vicky was never on her "radar." She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"

Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Meanwhile, the Sam Bahadur actor recently made a surprise entry at Karan Ajula's ongoing It Was All A Dream India tour concert in Mumbai. While grooving with Karan, the duo delighted fans with a sensational live performance of the song 'Tauba Tauba' from their film Bad Newz. The performance left the crowd ecstatic, with fans even chanting Katrina Kaif's name, making Vicky blush in response.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in the magnum opus Mahavatar, where he will portray the legendary warrior sage Parashurama. The film, inspired by Indian mythology, is slated for release in cinemas in Christmas 2026. The announcement of Mahavatar follows Vicky Kaushal's success in films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and his upcoming project Chhaava, based on the life of Maratha King Shivaji's son, Sambhaji Maharaj. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)