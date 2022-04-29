Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India], April 29 (ANI): Katrina's fascination with oversized apparel is nothing new, as everyone knows, and her recent photo, which she shared on Friday, is simply so beautiful and cute, winning everyone's heart out there.

The 'Bang Bang' actor dropped this lovely picture on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen wearing an enormous denim jacket with a beautiful background, captioned 'Doing oversized even back then'.

Also Read | Adhura: Rasika Dugal Is Excited About Her Upcoming Show, Says 'This One Is All Kinds of New for Me'.

The comment section was overflowed with heart emoticons, including her husband Vicky Kaushal and actor Karisma Kapoor while Shweta Bacchan even commented 'Adorable'

Katrina does look sweet and adorable in the photo, and her followers are enthralled by it.

Also Read | Manasi Kulkarni, Tanvi Kumar, Manuj Walia Join Cast of Crime Patrol 2.0.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she's filming Tiger 3, the third instalment in the Tiger franchise, as well as Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, in which she co-stars alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She's also set to act alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)