New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): November 2 is no less than a festival for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans as their superstar was born on this day.

The 'King Of Romance' received a plethora of birthday wishes from fans and celebrities of the film fraternity.

Also Read | Mirzapur Season 2 Announcement: Amazon Prime Renews Show Saying ‘Bajega Pura Band’.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara Ali Khan shared a monochrome picture of King Khan and wished him by writing, "Wishing you all the love, luck, strength, positivity and happiness. Inshallah may you always stand tall, stay strong and shine bright. Warmest regards @iamsrk sir."

Katrina Kaif also wished her 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' co-star on the Instagram story by writing, "Nobody like u @iamsrk- may all the love and light be with you this year and every year."

Also Read | One Death, Multiple Positive Cases of COVID-19 Detected On Bhakharwadi Sets.

Bollywood screenwriter Kanika Dhillon also penned a heartfelt birthday note for her 'first boss' by sharing a throwback picture featuring herself with the superstar.

"My 1st Boss in Mumbai!The one I learnt so much http://from.My introduction to d world o cinema!Thanku @iamsrk 4 teaching me most beautiful lessons-of dreaming big, taking risks n 2 be unafraid o the unknown.Happy B'day 2my first boss,n the one I love d most! #ShahRukhKhan," her tweet read.

Kanika worked as a script supervisor for Shah Rukh Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment, soon after she relocated to Mumbai from Amritsar for establishing her career.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar also expressed her love for SRK on her Instagram story. She shared a monochrome picture of the superstar and wrote, "love is SRK. I want someone to look at me the way Srk sir looks at his heroine's :) Happy birthday to my longest crush growing up. The epitome of class and character @iamsrk."

Wishing his 'dearest' actor a happy birthday, actor Rajkummar Rao also wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest @iamsrk sir. May God give you all the happiness in life."

Shilpa Shetty who made her Bollywood debut with 'Baazigar' alongside SRK, also shared a throwback picture from their 90's film and wrote, "My first hero...Reel and Real. Happy birthday @iamsrk," adding heart and warm-hug emoticons to it.

Earlier in the day, several other celebrities including Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Farah Khan, Vishal Dadlani and more took to their social media handles to extend their heartfelt wishes for King Khan, who turned 56 on Tuesday.

SRK's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. The superstar has given the audience memorable films like 'Baazigar', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Veer Zara', and many more. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)