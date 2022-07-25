Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is back to her work after her birthday vacation and shared a glimpse of her rehearsals for her film 'Merry Christmas' with her co-star Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, she posted a string of pictures where she can be seen discussing their roles in the film. The actor is sporting a no-make look in casual outfits in the photos.

Also Read | Ek Villain Returns: Ekta Kapoor Insists John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor Starrer Is Not a Korean Film's Remake.

"Work in progress #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan @actorvijaysethupathi," she captioned the post.

To note, 'Merry Christmans' marks Katrina and Vijay's first film together, It is scheduled to hit the theatres next year.

Also Read | Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt Looks Elegant as She Exudes Pregnancy Glow in Yellow Comfy Dress (View Pics).

Katrina has 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Vijay has '19(1)(a)', 'Viduthalai', 'Mumbaikar' and 'Farzi'.

Katrina recently made headlines after Katrina and Vicky purportedly received death threats on social media. A complaint has been filed against an unidentified person at Santacruz Police Station, said Mumbai Police.

The couple has not commented anything about the matter in the public domain yet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)