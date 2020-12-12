Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi on Saturday started shooting for their upcoming supernatural-comedy "Phone Bhoot".

The film, to be directed by Gurmmeet Singh of "Mirzapur" fame, will be produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Sidharth Shukla: 5 Best Moments of the Bigg Boss 13 Winner on the Reality Show (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sidhwani took to Instagram and posted a picture of the clapboard from the film's set.

"It is going to be a Fa-boo-less first day! I can feel it in my bones. #PhoneBhootStarts today," the producer wrote.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia Is on a Shimmer, Slay, Repeat Mode!.

Khatter, 25, posted a picture of the first page of the script and wrote, "And here, we, boo!"

Kaif, 37, shared a similar image on her Instagram.

"Phone Bhoot" would see Kaif, who last featured in "Bharat", step into the horror-comedy genre for the first time in her career.

"Phone Bhoot" is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)