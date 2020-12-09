New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has started preparing for her much-anticipated film 'Phone-Bhoot'.

The 'Bharat' actor on Wednesday took to Instagram to treat her fans with a sneak peek video of her 'prep time' for 'Phone-Bhoot', using the story sharing feature of the photo-sharing app.

Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi: It Finally Feels like This Is My Time and May It Never Pass.

"Prep time- But look at these cutest post," the actor wrote using a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoticon. With 'these cutest post', Kaif is referring to the fluorescent arrow-shaped stationery flags.

Earlier in the month of July, actor Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi announced that they are all set to team up for an upcoming horror-comedy film 'Phone Bhoot'.

Also Read | Antim: A Turban-Clad Salman Khan Makes a Grand Entry on the Sets of Aayush Sharma's Film (Watch Video).

The trio took to Instagram to share the first look of the film through a poster in which the actors were seen dressed in black coloured suits with white coloured shirts underneath them.

The Gurmmeet Singh directorial horror-comedy starring the trio of Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan for the first time will go on the floors in 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)