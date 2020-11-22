Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Giving her fans proof that she is taking all COVID-19 precautions, actor Katrina Kaif on Sunday shared a video of her undergoing a COVID-19 test.

The 'Bharat' actor posted a video on Instagram, in which she is seen taking the test by a person dressed in PPE kit. In the clip, Kaif is seen sporting a white dress and no makeup as she took the test. A voice said "always smile" following which the actor slightly smiles while taking the test.

Also Read | Shona Shona: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s New Song to Release on THIS Date, Former Bigg Boss Contestants Look So Much in Love in their First Look.

The 'Namaste London' star captioned the post as, "It's gotta be done - testing for shoot #safetyfirst ( very important instructions from Danny "always smile".

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Also Read | Sana Khan Marries Anas Sayed, Shares First Wedding Photo (View Post).

Recently, the 'Rajneeti' actor returned from the Maldives after an exotic photoshoot. Kaif took to Instagram and shared that she had a five-day-long vacation with her team in the Maldives.

In the pictures, Katrina is seen smilingly posing along with her team members as they look into the lens. The actor looked beaming beautiful as she sported a no make-up look and left her luscious locks open. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)