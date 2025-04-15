Washington [US], April 14 (ANI): The Blue Origin all-women crew have officially landed safely back on Earth after their April 14 visit to space.

Along with Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez, the team included Katy Perry, Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn, according to E! News.

The crew, who were in space for approximately four minutes, traveled to the Karman line (the spot separating Earth's atmosphere and space) 62 miles above the planet.

When they reached the ground, both Katy and Gayle immediately kissed the ground, grateful for their return. Meanwhile, Lauren, happily back on Earth, joked that she needed to return for her wedding to Jeff this summer, as per the outlet.

"All the love that was in that capsule, and all the heart and the feelings, and seeing Jeff before I left, I just," she told Blue Origin at the West Texas launch site, adding, "I had to come back. I mean, we're getting married! If I didn't come back, that would be a bummer for me," according to E! News.

Aisha, whose lifelong dream was to go to space, shared, "When we got in and counted down from ten, I started to hear some singing, and we lifted off, and everybody could just feel the energy in the capsule. And when we got up there and we got out of our seats, we all just looked at each other, and there was this moment."

Aisha added, "There was a very special moment between all of us, and it's just beautiful."

Gayle shared she had no regrets about going to space. "It's oddly quiet when you get up there, and you look down at the planet," she admitted. "It really made me think we really need to do better."

"We are forever bounded. You can't go through what we've gone through and not be," she added. "It really is a true sisterhood."

Gayle added that on their way down, Katy sang "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong.

On why she chose the song, Katy shared, "I've covered that song in the past, and obviously, my higher self is steering the ship because I had no idea I would one day sing that in space."

"It's about making space for future women," she continued. "This is all for the benefit of Earth."

Ahead of the launch, Lauren's fiance and Blue Origin founder Jeff joined the launch to support his partner, sharing a message with the crew before takeoff. "I am so excited for you, I don't want to get off," he said while on the rocket with the crew. "I want to go with you."

"And when you get back," he continued, "I can't wait to hear how it's changed you. I love all of you. See you soon, Godspeed," according to E! News. (ANI)

