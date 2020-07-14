Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): This year's Electronic Dance Music Festival, Tomorrowland, will see singer Katy Perry leading the fest.

The iconic festival has made its way in the digital space for its 2020 edition, now called 'Tomorrowland Around the World'.

The EDM fest promised for a unique interactive experience, eight stages, and over 60 artists, including headliner, Katy Perry, reported Variety.

'Tomorrowland Around the World' is scheduled to take place on July 25 and 26. It will provide 3D imaging from within its website, along with the fireworks and laser shows that have become the trademark of the festival. No VR goggles will be required.

The 'Roar' singer will offer captivating visuals while she performs her hit songs, as well as her new songs from her sixth studio album 'Smile'.

The iconic Tomorrowland Festival usually takes place in Boom, Belgium. (ANI)

