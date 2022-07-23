Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) Hollywood studio Lionsgate has released an action-packed teaser of "John Wick: Chapter 4" that brings back Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin.

The teaser, which Reeves and the franchise's director Chad Stahelski first showcased at the film's panel during the San Diego Comic Con, sees Wick training as he goes on a war against the High Table.

The short clip introduces new characters played by the likes of Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada and Scott Adkins.

It also offers a first look at returning cast members -- Ian McShane as Winston, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King and Lance Reddick as Charon.

"John Wick: Chapter 4" is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch and directed by Stahelski.

Produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski, the Lionsgate film is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on March 24, 2023.

"We are delighted to announce the global theatrical release date of 'John Wick – Chapter 4'. Lionsgate is certain that fans across the world are celebrating this moment – it has been a long gap and the excitement has only grown.

"This is just the beginning – up until the release, there will be a galore of surprises that awaits all John Wick fans out there. John Wick is back in full throttle," Gayathiri Guliani, VP, Licensing and Content Partnerships at Lionsgate, said in a statement.

According to the film's official synopsis, the fourth instalment will see Wick pitted against "his most lethal adversaries yet".

"With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin," the synopsis read.

The first "John Wick" film was released in 2014 and was praised for its action sequences, story and Reeves' performance.

It was followed by two sequels -- "John Wick: Chapter 2" (2017) and "John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum" (2019).

