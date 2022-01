Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): On actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 36th birth anniversary on Friday, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor penned an emotional message on social media.

Sushant and Abhishek have delivered some powerful films together including 'Kedarnath' and 'Kai Po Che'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek shared pictures of Sushant and wrote a message in Hindi which roughly translates to: "Happy birthday sweetheart. There is no one like you nor will ever be. Jai Bholenath #sushantsinghrajput."

Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments.

"You took out the best from SSR in #KaiPoChe and #Kedarnath. Both Ishaan and Mansoor are my favourite characters! Miss you Sushant," a social media user wrote.

"Happy birthday Sushant, we miss you," another added.

Earlier today, actor Rhea Chakraborty shared an adorable video to mark Sushant's birth anniversary. Rhea set the video to Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here'. She captioned the post as "Miss you so much."

For the unversed, Rhea was dating Sushant, who was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. (ANI)

