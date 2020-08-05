Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Leading by an example, actor Preity Zinta on Wednesday shared stunning pictures from a glamorous photo-shoot where the actor is seen sporting a face mask.

The 'Kya Kehna' actor put out several pictures of herself from the photoshoot on Instagram and urged people to wear masks and stay protected amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the captures, the 'Dil Hai Tumhaara' actor looks breathtakingly beautiful as she sports a pink dress off-shoulder dress with dangling threads while she ties her hair in a high pony, and lets her luscious curly locks loose.

Also Read | Disha Salian's Father Dismisses Reports Of Her Rape, Murder And Political Connection.

In the snaps, Zinta is also seen sporting a matching decorated mask, as she looks into the camera while striking a pose. The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor accessorised her special look with diamond-studded dangler earrings, a necklace and a bracelet.

"Keep calm and wear a mask [?] #projectsanity #Fashion #shoot #ting," wrote the actor as a caption to the post.

Also Read | Mandana Karimi's Bootylicious Mirror Selfie Will Make You Say Hot Damn! (View Pic).

As soon as the post hit Instagram, more than 20 thousand fans liked it within just 37 minutes of being posted

Lately, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her quarantine activities by posting pictures and videos. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)