Washington [US], August 22 (ANI): Singer Kelly Clarkson cheered her 'The Voice' co-mentor Blake Shelton as she attended his stadium concert with some of her close friends recently.

Kelly took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of snippets from the concert. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Get it @blakeshelton we are LIVIN' OUR BEST LIVES!!! THANK YOU."

With a picture featuring Shelton from the stage, Kelly raved about the 45-year-old country singer's performance, and wrote, "@blakeshelton is KILLIN' IT tonight in Denver!!! I'll give him this #PrinceOfCountry. His setlist is INCREDIBLE!!"

The 'Miss Independent' singer also appreciated and supported the other vocalists touring alongside Shelton. "@karabritz be killin' those vocals tonight y'all!! She's the real deal," Clarkson captioned a video of the performer singing backup for Shelton.

On a related note, this is not the first time that Kelly is seen enjoying the best of her time with her friends. Several weeks earlier, she travelled to Las Vegas with two of her pals amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares two kids.

On a related note, Blackstock is a talent manager and has worked closely with Shelton for several years.

As per US Weekly, just a few days before hitting at her Vegas vacation, the Kelly won her Montana residence, where Blackstock had been living- in her divorce proceedings. According to court documents, the songstress stated that she hoped to sell the ranch, calling it a "financial burden," though the request was initially denied.

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020 citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her split from Brandon Blackstock. (ANI)

