Washington [US], May 8 (ANI): American actor and talk show host Kelly Ripa recently showed off her new ink that she got in honour of her 25th wedding anniversary with husband Mark Consuelos.

The 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' morning show host recently got a tattoo of her wedding date in honour of their 25th anniversary.

The 50-year-old revealed on her Instagram Stories she got "5.1.96" on the inside of her elbow. "Clean mani and fine lines," she captioned the image in reference to her new manicure.

The 'Cheaper By The Dozen' star also has another tattoo dedicated to the 'Riverdale' actor. She has 'Consuelos' written in script on the inside of her wrist.

As reported by Fox News, the former soap stars, who met on the set of 'All My Children,' celebrated the major marriage milestone on May 1.

"Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made a reality.(wedding, 5,10,15,20........#25) #silver," Ripa wrote on Instagram.

She revealed he gifted her a photo album of memories over the years. "Happy 25th Anniversary. If I were to write a book of our story, these are the 25 places that could have their own chapter. All of these places mean so much to me -- and hopefully to you too. Love, Mark," he wrote inside.

"I'll be loving you until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky ... always. Happy 25th," Consuelos captioned a video on Instagram (ANI)

