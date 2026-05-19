Entertainment News | Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi Fuel Romance Rumours with Hawaii Beach Date

Hawaii [US], May 19 (ANI): Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have once again intensified romance speculation after being spotted spending time together during a beach outing in Hawaii last weekend.

According to E! News, the pair were seen sharing what appeared to be an intimate conversation while seated face-to-face on the beach.

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In images published by TMZ, Kendall was seen appearing to take a sip from a bottle of wine as she sat opposite Jacob during their relaxed beach setup.

Kendall opted for a casual look in a string bikini paired with dark sunglasses, wearing her hair down as she looked towards Jacob.

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Jacob, known for his role in 'Wuthering Heights', was seen shirtless in a blue swimsuit and a green camo baseball cap, sitting with his arm resting on a bent knee.

The beach setting included a large tree and several personal items around them, including a football, a book, and a makeshift table created from a surfboard, suggesting a laid-back private hangout, as per E! News.

Separately, the pair were also spotted grabbing breakfast at a local spot, Nourish Hanalei, further adding to ongoing speculation around their relationship status, as per E! News.

Their Hawaiian trip also comes shortly after they were seen spending time with Kylie Jenner and her longtime boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

In those photos, Kendall was seen trying to avoid paparazzi by covering her face while sitting in the passenger seat alongside Jacob, who also attempted to shield himself from cameras.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Timothee were photographed in the backseat with pal Renell Medrano, reportedly laughing while also trying to hide their faces using their phones.

Dating rumours between Kendall and Jacob first began after they were seen together at a Vanity Fair Oscars party in March.

As per E! News, the pair were later spotted again in April at Coachella, where they attended Justin Bieber's headline performance.

Since then, speculation around their relationship has continued to grow. However, neither Jacob Elordi nor Kendall Jenner has publicly addressed the rumours.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, who previously dated Jacob Elordi on and off for several years, was reportedly in a relationship with him until their split in August. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)