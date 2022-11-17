As shocking and hilariously astonishing as it may sound, the supermodel had to pee in an ice bucket while she was on her way to the Met Gala. The model in the most recent episode of The Kardashians couldn't hold it in while travelling to fashion's biggest night in May. "I need to drink a sip of water, and I need to pee. Nobody judges me," Jenner told her entourage of assistants and helpers in a sprinter van, as per Page Six. Olivia Rodrigo Dressed Up as Betty Boop for Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Party (View Pic).

The 27-year-old initially laughed off the idea of utilising an empty ice bucket but ultimately made up her mind to do it. "That is so mortifying for whoever has to deal with my pee later. I'm so sorry," she said. Later that night, someone on the crew jokingly asked if she could sell the urine, and another assured her that peeing in a bucket is a typical event for performers in the middle of concerts. However, it's unclear which unlucky team member ended up with the dirty job later that night. Halloween 2022: Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her A*s as She Turns Into Cowgirl Jessie from Toy Story (View Pics).

According to Page Six, Jenner asked someone to turn on music as she pulled up her skirt to position the bucket below her, later admitting that her heavy, flowing black gown had made it so that she was out of breath just getting to the van. "Prada, I'm so sorry!" she said before admitting she'd just peed on her feet accidentally. Jenner admitted that using the restroom in the van was the "greatest decision" she had ever made.

"I don't know what I would have done when I got inside," she admitted.

At the event that evening, Jenner wore a sheer black crop top and bleached her eyebrows, mentioning in the episode that she looked "alien." The Met Gala, she remarked, was the perfect opportunity to just go for it and try something new, as per Page Six.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)