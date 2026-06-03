Entertainment News | Kerala Film Body Meets State Minister of Cinema to Discuss Challenges of Piracy, Other Issues in Malayalam Film Industry

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], June 3 (ANI): The President of Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) Anil Thomas met the Kerala Minister for Cinema, Tourism and Cultural Affairs PC Vishnunadh on Tuesday to discuss the issues of "taxation" and other key concerns regarding the Malayalam film industry.

While addressing the media gathering, KFCC President Anil Thomas said that the state government "assured" them of their "effective intervention" in the issues of piracy and other challenges of film industry.

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"We had detailed discussions on all the issues facing the film industry. The government has assured us that it will intervene effectively in matters related to taxation and other key concerns. We are confident that the new government will take the necessary steps to resolve these issues. This is the first time such a comprehensive discussion has been held with all stakeholders together. The government's approach and intervention have been very positive. We were also assured that firm action would be taken to address film piracy and related challenges facing the industry," said Anil Thomas.

The piracy has been a long-standing challenge for the film industries in India. The recent victim was the Tamil Nadu CM's yet-to-be released movie 'Jana Nayagan.'

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Meanwhile, the film's production, KVN Productions, has issued a strong statement asking people not to share or watch the leaked content. The KVN Productions, the official production banner of the movie, shared a statement confirming that parts of the movie, and in some cases almost the entire film, have been illegally circulated on social media and other platforms.

The team called it a serious case of "digital piracy" and said they are taking the matter very seriously.

"It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film and in some cases most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy," wrote KVN Productions."We hereby notify that downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading or circulating of such leaked content through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other medium constitutes a criminal offence and a violation of copyright laws," the statement further read.

The team also warned people that even watching or forwarding such content is a crime. Stressing that every online movie is "traceable", they said strict steps are already being taken.

"Every digital action is traceable, and we have already initiated necessary investigations, including forensic investigations and complaints against persons involved and are actively identifying all others in the chain of circulation. Strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception," it added.

The film was initially slated to release during Pongal on January 9. It stars Vijay in the lead role and is directed by H Vinoth.(ANI)

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