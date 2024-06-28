Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 28 (ANI): The State Human Rights Commission registered a suo moto case on Thursday against a movie shoot in the emergency department of Angamaly Taluk Hospital in Ernakulam, which caused major inconvenience to patients.

The film, titled 'Painkili' and produced by Fahadh Faasil, began shooting at 9 PM at the hospital.

The Human Rights Commission has demanded an explanation within seven days from those who granted permission for the shoot in the government hospital's emergency department.

The Ernakulam District Medical Officer and Angamaly Taluk Hospital Superintendent have been directed to provide detailed reports.

According to the commission, the emergency room's lights were dimmed, and restrictions were imposed during the shoot. Around 50 people, including actors, were present in the emergency room. Reports claim that the people who came with emergency medical problems could not even enter the premises because of the filming.

"It is understood that filming continued even as doctors were treating patients. The limited space in the emergency department exacerbated the situation. A person accompanying a critically ill patient was unable to enter the emergency department. Access through the main gate was blocked, and the crew instructed patients and bystanders to remain quiet during filming. The shoot has been ongoing for two days," the commission said.

Health Minister Veena George has also asked an explanation from the director of the health department regarding the incident. (ANI)

