Washington DC [US], February 23 (ANI): Kerry Washington's 'The Six Triple Eight' won the 'Outstanding Motion Picture' award at the 56th NAACP Image Awards, reported Variety. It was written and directed by Tyler Perry.

According to Variety, the Netflix war drama film--based on the true story of an all-Black, all-female battalion in WWII--won awards earlier this week for ensemble, breakthrough performance, and supporting actress for Ebony Obsidian.

Additionally, Kerry Washington won Best Actress in a Motion Picture category, bringing the film's NAACP Image Award wins to five.

"At a time when our history is under attack, to be able to tell a film that's about how amazing Black women are and have always been, and to have it be a top 10 film in over 85 countries all over the world -- to have it resonate so powerfully here in this country, it's just a real honor," Keey Washington told Variety on the NAACP Image Awards red carpet at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Meanwhile, Keke Palmer was named Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards.

"I've been in this industry for 20 years; nobody has uplifted me more than you all, the people in this room," she said in her acceptance speech as quoted by Variety.

This year's ceremony was hosted by actor and comedian Deon Cole. The event drove support for the Altadena, Pacific Palisades and Pasadena communities affected by the recent wildfires.

Several Altadena residents attended the show and received a standing ovation as they walked on stage.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris also attended the awards show to accept the organization's prestigious Chairman's Award, as per Variety.

"This organization came into being at a moment when our country struggled with greed, bitterness and hatred. And those who forged the NAACP, those who carried its legacy forward, had no illusions about the forces they were up against -- no illusions about how stony the road would be," Harris said on stage.

She continued, "But some look at this moment and rightly feel the weight of history. Some see the flames on our horizons, the rising waters in our cities, the shadows gathering over our democracy, and ask, 'What do we do now?' But we know exactly what to do, because we have done it before, and we will do it again." as quoted by Variety.

Other honorees included Dave Chapelle, who received the President's Award; The Wayans Family, who were inducted into the NAACP Hall of Fame; and BET Media Group, recipient of the Founders Award. (ANI)

