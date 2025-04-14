Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 14 (ANI): Amid the ongoing promotions for 'Kesari 2', Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday on Monday offered prayers at the Golden Temple.

Sharing a picture from the sacred visit, Akshay took to Instagram and wrote, "Sir jhukaya, sukun paya (Head bowed, found peace)," Akshay captioned the post.

The image shows Akshay, Madhavan and Ananya could be seen expressing gratitude to God with folded hands.

Ananya, too, shared a picture with her 'Kesari 2' co-stars from the Golden Temple and captioned it, "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh #KesariChapter2."

Kesari Chapter 2 will focus on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The lead star, Akshay Kumar, will play the legendary advocate C Sankaran Nair in the film, which will be released on April 18. It is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which took place on April 13, 1919, remains one of the darkest chapters in India's colonial history. According to the Ministry of Culture, the massacre marked a turning point in India's freedom struggle and is remembered as a symbol of courage and resistance.

The massacre occurred in Amritsar, Punjab, where thousands had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh during the festival of Baisakhi.

The gathering was also meant to peacefully protest against the Rowlatt Act and demand the release of leaders Dr Satyapal and Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew.British officer Brigadier General Reginald Dyer, without issuing any warning, ordered his troops to fire on the unarmed crowd.

According to the Ministry of Culture, "1650 rounds were fired. The firing ceased only after the ammunition had ran out." While official British records put the death toll at 291, Indian leaders like Madan Mohan Malviya estimated over 500 deaths.

Kesari 1, which was released in 2019, followed the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi, a battle between 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. Parineeti Chopra played a pivotal role in the first chapter. (ANI)

