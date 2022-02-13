Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said that Disney Plus's upcoming six-episode limited series 'Moon Knight', set to debut on March 30, will take the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an even darker direction.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, during an interview with a magazine, Feige teased that Oscar Isaac's vigilante is physically "brutal" as a fighter and that the show will mark a tonal shift from what has previously been released on the streaming service.

"It's been fun to work with Disney Plus and see the boundaries shifting on what we're able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, 'We're gonna pull back on this, right?'" he told the magazine.

But Feige promised that the camera and focus won't recoil from the violence. "We're not pulling back. There's a tonal shift. This is a different thing," he said.

The show will follow Isaac's Steven Grant/Marc Spector, a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder, a mental health condition in which an individual has two or more personalities with their own histories and traits, who becomes a conduit for Khonshu, the Egyptian moon god.

The character's identity and backstory are a departure from many of the heroes the MCU has historically featured, requiring a level of sensitivity on a number of fronts.

Isacc calls the story "risky" but notes that the series' release on Disney Plus may be an advantage to its storytelling approach.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "He's an obscure hero, and the things we're dealing with are very different. But because it's a limited series, rather than a movie, the pressure isn't there to make sure the opening weekend is massive. We're able to take more risks, to bring that experimental quality on a huge scale." (ANI)

