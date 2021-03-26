Washington [US], March 26 (ANI): American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, on Thursday (local time) revealed a shocking story of stealing her mother Kris Jenner's car during her high school.

E! News reported that The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she walked down the memory lane and shared a story of stealing her mom Kris Jenner's Range Rover when she was in high school and how the car ended up on catching fire.

"I stole my mom's Range Rover in the middle--not the middle of the night. It might have been like nine or 10, but she was already asleep. I stuck out. I stuffed my bed with pillows. I just knew I was wiser than anybody else," the Good American founder recalled.

Khloe continued, "Stole the car. I went to a party at a hotel and I parked my car. Valet comes knocking on the door and they're like, 'Excuse me, there's this car that's on fire and your car is next to it and it's burning--half of it."

The mother of one further went on to detail the event and told that a woman was cheating on her husband in the same hotel and the husband got revenge by lighting her car on fire.

"I didn't valet my car, because I couldn't afford valet at the time, I was 16. And I had my keys so they couldn't move my car and half of the Range Rover caught on fire," Khloe explained.

The reality star added, "And I was just so scared and I drove home with literally half--you know there's like rubber around the windows. It's all dripping down."

Khloe also recalled that while driving the car she noted that the actual colour of the navy-blue Range Rover changed because of the heat exposure, E! News reported.

The fashion mogul explained that she was scared to admit her blunder to Kris, but however at that time she got caught and Kris went on to forgive her. (ANI)

