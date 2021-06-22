Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have called it quits again nearly one year after they rekindled their rocky romance.

Tristan and Khloe quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic and reconciled in August 2020, over a year after his 2019 cheating scandal with model Jordyn Woods.

A source close to the couple confirmed their breakup news to Us Weekly.

"They broke up a few weeks ago," a source told Us Weekly of the 36-year-old Good American cofounder and the 28-year-old NBA star.

The source added, "They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to co-parent their daughter, True, 3."

The insider noted that "there was no drama" between the on-off duo ahead of their split, adding, "things just didn't work out."

According to another source, the couple split shortly after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed during an April interview that she hooked up with the NBA player in the fall, reported Page Six.

The news of their breakup comes after reports that Tristan was allegedly spotted entering a room with three women at a Bel Air birthday party on Friday and emerged 30 minutes later looking "disheveled" -- just one day after dining with Khloe and True.

Khloe and Tristan got back together in August 2020, shortly after the outlet broke the news that they were quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The now-exes were first linked in September 2016, and one year later, announced they were expecting their first child together. They hit a rough patch ahead of their daughter True's April 2018 arrival after Tristan was caught cheating with multiple women.

Although Khloe decided to stay with him at the time, she ended up calling off their romance 10 months later after Tristan kissed Kylie Jenner's then-best friend Jordyn Woods.

During part two of the reality show 'Keep Up With The Kardashians' reunion special, which aired on Sunday, Khloe revealed where she stands with the 23-year-old model two years after the scandal.

"I personally don't talk to her, but I think she's doing really well in her personal life," Khloe explained.

She added, "I think that's a huge misconception that I only forgave Tristan. I think people make mistakes, people live, and they learn and I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn?"

She continued, "I do forgive Jordyn, or else I would be a prisoner in my life. I have to forgive these people for me, and it's up to them to forgive themselves and to be accountable and learn and hopefully don't repeat these same cycles that they're doing but, of course, I forgive Jordyn."

During the same episode, Khloe reflected on her ups and downs with Tristan, admitting that they were still taking things "day by day."

"I just have to trust. ... I can't worry too much about everything else," she added.

She further said, "I know all the help that he's got and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently. I mean you can ask everyone, it really wasn't an easy thing for him, but I don't know why someone would go through all of that if they weren't really serious."

Before they rekindled their romance, Khloe opened up about the challenges of co-parenting with Tristan following their breakup.

"It's one of the hardest things I've ever done," she said during a November interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

She added, "Because you have your own personal feelings, but when you can put those aside and you just put your child first -- it sounds great when you're all in love and everything, [but] when you go through something, it's such a challenge."

Khloe's last post featuring Tristan was shared on June 8, while the NBA star's last photo with the reality star was posted on June 9. They have not publicly confirmed their split yet. (ANI)

