Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Bollywood star Kiara Advani on Sunday treated fans with a throwback video of herself acing a backflip. The actor performed the stunt in the year 2016.

The 'Good Newwz' star took to her Instagram Story and posted an intriguing video, performing a backflip with utter ease.

Giving her fans an apt weekend motivation, Kiara put on display a throwback video of herself from 2016.

Seen learning to ace a clean backflip, Kiara gave an insight into her regular workout session. Clubbing the video with a super peppy track 'Backflip' from 'Green Eggs and Ham', Kiara wrote, "Once upon a time in 2016". Engaging with her fans Kiara also put up a poll asking, "Will I be able to do this again?"

Owing to the dedication and hard work, the 'Kabi Singh' star has emerged amongst the most sought after names of the industry over the years with consecutive successes and remarkable filmography.

Donning the title of one of the busiest actors, currently, Kiara is caught up wrapping her multiple projects back to back.

Kiara recently finished off the shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Besides this, the 'Laxmii' star is also gearing for her first release of the year 'Shershaah', along with the release of Dharma Productions's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo', in the latter half of the year.

Apart from these films, Kiara is also shooting for her other upcoming projects offering a diverse plethora of performances in the coming future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)