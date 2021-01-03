Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kiara Advani soared the temperature higher on Sunday by sharing a stunning picture of her from the picturesque location of Maldives, where she celebrated her New year recently.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor who is currently having a gala time in the Maldives treated her fans to a gorgeous picture of her in which she set the mercury level higher.

In the picture which she shared on her Instagram story, Kiara can be seen soaking in the sunshine while wearing an off-white bikini paired with a yellow over-shirt.

Enjoying the pristine beaches of the beautiful location, the star has been treating her fans with mesmerizing pictures of her. Recently she shared an alluring picture of her in a sleek-cut red beach dress while posing with tropical trees at the exotic location.

On the work front, Kiara Advani recently wrapped up the shoot for Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jug Jeeyo', which she had been shooting in Chandigarh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)