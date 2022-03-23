Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Kiara Advani fashionably stepped out on Tuesday night to grab some dinner.

Pictures of the 'Good Newwz' actor from the night have gone viral on social media, dressed in a comfortable yet chic outfit.

Also Read | Business Proposal Actor Ahn Hyo-seop Looks Bored In Co-star Kim Seo-jeong’s Selfies And It’s Hilarious – View Pics.

For the dinner, Kiara wore a stunning golden-tone satin shirt, aired with classic blue denim jeans. She wore matching golden pumps and minimal makeup.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan and 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. (ANI)

Also Read | Attack Part 1 Trailer 2 Launch: Rakul Preet Singh is Bold, Bawsy and Beautiful in Her Green Blazer Dress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)