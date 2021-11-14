Washington [US], November 14 (ANI): Seems like American reality star Kim Kardashian has still not gotten over her SNL remarkable debut. The beauty mogul recently attended her pal's wedding where she cracked hilarious jokes about her failed marriages.

A viral video all over the social media sees Kim at her friend- entertainment executive Simon Huck and Phil Riportella 's pre-nuptial feast. She grabbed the mic and delivered a few words of encouragement, noting that she might not be the best one to give guidance on this topic.

She also admitted that she hasn't really figured out this "marriage thing" herself.

The SKIMS founder even made some jokes about her own experiences as well as some at her ex-husbands including Kris Humphries, to whom she was married for just 72 days. Kim also offered them tips on the actual ceremony itself, touching on how to get the best "first kiss" shot.

Kim concluded her speech by saying she can recognize true love when she sees it and thinks Simon and Phil will go the distance.

Kim, whose divorce with ex-husband Kanye West is still not finalized yet, is rumoured to be dating SNL star Pete Davidson after the duo was spotted on multiple dates. (ANI)

