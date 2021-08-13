Washington [US], August 13 (ANI): Kim Kardashian recently expressed gratitude for Kanye West amid their divorce. The beauty mogul opened up about her journey to self-confidence and credited the rapper with helping her not care so much about what others think of her.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star spoke about the best advice she has gotten from Kanye on Wednesday's episode of the We Are Supported By... podcast with hosts Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, reported Page Six.

The 40-year-old star admitted on the podcast that when she first started filming her E! series in 2007, she was very concerned with how she was perceived. However, that changed around the time she began dating Kanye in 2012.

"I got to a point -- and maybe [it was] being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself -- that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment," Kim said.

She added the she "used to be such a people pleaser" but has since learned the importance of "just being myself first," regardless of what other people think.

"You don't have to please everyone," Kim said.

"As long as I'm myself and as long as I'm doing it the way that I want to, like, you have one life and you're living it for you. That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought," she added.

In January, Page Six reported that Kim and Kanye were parting ways after seven years of marriage. She filed for divorce a month later. However, since then, the friendly exes have maintained a united front in the public eye.

Kim attended Kanye's listening event for his new album, 'Donda', with their kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm in July. She then attended a second event for the 'Jesus Walks' rapper last week, and even wore matching outfits.

A source told Page Six in July, "They are getting along great, and it was their first public outing together as a family, reconfirming that they are in lockstep when it comes to co-parenting and putting their kids first."

Kim and Kanye had tied the knot in Florence, Italy in May 2014. (ANI)

