Washington [US], June 9 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West is celebrating his 44th birthday today and seems like ex-wife Kim Kardashian was waiting for this day to express her feelings for him publicly.

Months after ending their nearly seven years of marriage, the makeup-mogul has never been too open for expressing her feelings for ex-husband Kanye West; but her recent post came as a bolt from the blue to all her fans after she posted a special birthday wish for him saying that she will love him 'for life'.

The reality TV star dug out a special picture from her family album where she and Kanye are seen posing with their kids.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Happy Birthday. Love U for Life!"

Kim also posted a series of pictures featuring her with Kanye and their kids on her Instagram stories.

Not only this, Khloe Kardashian also posted a throwback picture on her Instagram handle featuring her with Tristan Thompson and the then couple Kanye-Kim.

Addressing him as her 'brother for life' in the caption, she noted, "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"

Kim and Kanye parted ways in February after nearly seven years of marriage. An insider told that Kanye meets his kids whenever he wants, but not at the house as the couple lives apart now.

While Kanye has been at his ranch in Wyoming, the 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star is staying at their family home near Calabasas, California.

The celebrity couple, who made their relationship public in April 2012, has four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.

In the recent episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', Kim got emotional while revealing her marriage issues with Kanye and admitted that she feels like a failure as her third marriage fell apart. (ANI)

