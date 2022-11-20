Los Angeles [US], November 20 (ANI): In a matter of days after an outing of comedian Pete Davidson and model Emily Ratajkowski were seen hanging out together, the former's ex Kim Kardashian seems to have not taken it well.

According to a report by E! Online, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' actress took to her Instagram stories to share a cryptic quote which seemed to give off vibes that she is troubled by the dating rumours of Pete and Emily.

"One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out," it read. "Sometimes even better than you can imagine. Remember this when you feel like you're in a hard place or you feel like you're being challenged the most. Believe in where you're headed. See the bigger picture." Said the quote on Kim's story, which is attributed to author Idil Ahmed.

Kim has never been vocal about her relationship with Davidson. The founder of SKIMS brand, Kim has been engaged with her own divorce proceedings for over a year.

Kim was in a relationship with 'Nah Nah Nah' singer Kanye West for six years before the couple parted ways and filed for divorce in February 2021.

Pete, 29, was spotted with Emily, 31, earlier this month in New York City, as per E! Online. It was at this moment that they both sparked dating speculations.

The rumours fuelled further when the model and 'Gone Girl' actress had reliving moments with the 'Saturday Night Live' comedian at his apartment on the occasion of his birthday.

As per a report by E! Online, Kim had been in a relationship with Pete for nine months before both called it quits. One of their close sources cited the split upon their hard-to-maintain long-distance dynamic and clashing professional schedules.

Pete was last seen in the rom-com 'Meet Cute', which co-starred 'The Big Bang Theory' actress Kaley Cuoco.

Kim, on the other hand, has been starring in her reality TV series, 'The Kardashians'. (ANI)

