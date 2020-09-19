Washington [US], September 19 (ANI): American reality TV star Kim Kardashian is dealing with a lot when it comes to her husband, Kanye West, and his mental health, as per a source.

An insider told Us Weekly about the 39-year-old star, "She is deeply disappointed and sad because Kanye is struggling. It's a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time."

The source said the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, "Isn't surprised" that West hasn't been "abiding to terms of his care plan" that they discussed and attributes part of his downward spiral to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Being isolated and alone essentially in his head isn't healthy for Kanye," the insider added.

Us Weekly reported that the couple, who have been married since 2014, have had many ups and downs recently, including Twitter rants and West airing the family's private details during his presidential rally in July.

The source explained, "She doesn't care about the tweets, that is, Kanye being Kanye. "However, it's "the mood swings and the manic episodes [that] are extremely difficult for Kim to help Kanye cope with."

The KKW Beauty founder has been "patient, given him the space to be creative, hoping that would be a healthy outlet for him to express himself," the insider said, noting that the "best intentions often lead to negative outcomes."

The Yeezy designer and the reality star share four kids, 7-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, 2, and16 months old Psalm who come first for Kardashian.

Even with the Sunday Service founder's unpredictable moods and actions, a second source told Us Weekly that the Skims creator is "committed to holding it together for their kids."

The insider added: "Helping Kanye with his mental health struggles has been a journey and a lot on Kim."

The pair faced issues earlier this summer after West revealed during his first presidential rally in South Carolina that he and Kardashian almost aborted their eldest child. After the speech, West went on a Twitter rant accusing his wife of trying to "lock him up" and also fired allegations toward his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

Following the incident, West apologised to his loved ones, and Kardashian publicly addressed the 'Stronger' rapper's bipolar disorder for the first time. (ANI)

