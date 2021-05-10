Washington [US], May 10 (ANI): To mark the special occasion of Mother's Day, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Monday (local time) expressed her love for mother Kris Jenner with an emotional note.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim shared an adorable picture with Kris. The snap reflects the priceless bond the mother-daughter shares with each other.

Both the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' stars look exquisite while posing for the camera. While Kim is seen clad in a white body-hugging dress; Kris on the other hand rocked the all-black look in a swing coat embellished with a big shiny brooch.

Wishing a happy mother's day to her mother, the fashion mogul wrote, "There is no one on this planet that knows me the way you or as long as you have! Thank you so much for giving us the best party planning skills, cooking skills and most importantly teaching us how to organize and run a household!"

"Thank you for waking us up through the intercom every day at 6:55 am even on the weekends to just be up for no reason! LOL. Seriously though you manage to raise 6 kids and make it look so easy. I now understand why vodka has been such a constant in your life. I respect it tho! LOL. I love u mom!!! More than you will ever know!" Kim added.

The post was liked by more than one billion fans within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform.

On a related note, Kris Jenner- who has raised the six Kardashian-Jenner clan; once shared in an interview that she is closer to her second oldest child- Kim Kardashian and that she reaches out to her whenever she gets stuck in any crisis. (ANI)

