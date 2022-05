Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): American media personality Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not holding back the Public Display of Affection (PDA) as evident from the former's recent social media post.

According to Fox News, Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and posted stories featuring a series of videos with her 'Saturday Night Live' alum boyfriend. Davidson debuted his new bleached-blonde hairstyle to match his girlfriend's latest hair transformation.

In the first video, the duo was seen using a devil-horn Instagram filter as they stuck their tongues out for the camera. Davidson then leaned in and gave Kardashian a kiss as she laughed for the camera. In the second video, the couple made the video black and white as they took turns sticking their tongues out for the camera.

The final video showed Davidson hugging Kardashian as she smiled.

Lately, Davidson and Kardashian have been putting their relationship on display. In April, they made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondent's Dinner. Davidson then also supported his girlfriend at Hulu's premiere of 'The Kardashians' this month, as per Fox News. (ANI)

