Washington [US], October 9 (ANI): Seems like Kim Kardashian is taking her 'SNL' hosting gig very seriously as the reality TV star has been reportedly rehearsing 20 hours a day for the much-anticipated gig for the show.

Production sources told TMZ that "Kim has been putting in 20-hour days since she got into New York City Monday night."

Sources added that call times for the 'SNL' talent have been 5 or 6 AM all week and some of the rehearsals have lasted until 3 AM.

The insiders also revealed that Kim has been "a trooper through it all too, no complaints and no drama" and has been focused on the task at hand.

One of Kim's recent promotional video for the October 9 show had her joking the host job is "so easy" because she has got the good looks for it, but the truth is she has also been getting guidance from some of the iconic artists from the biz.

Reportedly, the star had called up comedy legends like Dave Chappelle, Michelle Wolf, Ellen DeGeneres, Amy Schumer and James Corden to give her tips on what to include in her monologue, how to approach the skits and nail her delivery. (ANI)

