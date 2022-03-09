Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): Comedian Pete Davidson will not be seen on the upcoming Hulu series 'The Kardashians'. However, the viewers will get details regarding his relationship with beauty mogul Kim Kardashian.

Kim revealed in a new interview with Variety that Pete hasn't filmed for the show.

"I have not filmed with him," Kardashian said when asked whether Davidson will appear, "and I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away."

She did, however, tease that fans will get more in the show's second season.

"I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season," she added.

The Skims founder revealed that the viewers will learn "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know."

"I'm definitely open to talking," she continued, "and I definitely explain it."

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, first sparked romance rumours when they were spotted holding hands on a ride at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California on October 29, shortly after her 'SNL' hosting gig -- during which the pair shared a kiss in a sketch.

On the other hand, her ex-husband Kanye West has been involved with various women such as Vinetria, Julia Fox and currently Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones.

The former couple, who were declared legally single last week, share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

'The Kardashians' premieres on April 14 on Hulu. (ANI)

