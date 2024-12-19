London [UK], December 19 (ANI): Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas were honoured by the King of the United Kingdom for their contributions to the film industry.

The ceremony was conducted on Wednesday at Buckingham Palace, where King Charles III felicitated the couple with a knighthood and damehood.

The royal family also posted pictures from the ceremony on their official Instagram and X handles.

"Arise, Sir Christopher Nolan and Dame Emma Thomas!" the post read.

"Congratulations to all who received honours during today's Investiture ceremonies, including film director Christopher Nolan and film producer Emma Thomas, the post read.

Nolan and Thomas, who have worked together on all of the movies Nolan has directed since 1997 (except Nolan's 2015 short film "Quay"), were recognized "for their extraordinary contribution to Film, with their partnership producing major blockbusters such as The Dark Knight trilogy and Oppenheimer," as per New York Post.

A knighthood is a title given to a male by the reigning monarch for achievements or service to the country, while a damehood is awarded to females. These ranks entitle recipients to use the title of Sir or Dame before their forename.

Earlier this year, Nolan won his first Best Director Oscar for Cillian Murphy-starrer Oppenheimer, which revolves around the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons during World War II. (ANI)

