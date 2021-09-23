Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): People who love nature should travel in toy trains once in their life to experience the scenic routes that have been carved through mountains. Actor Kirti Kulhari recently fulfilled her dream of taking a toy train ride in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Taking to Instagram, Kirti posted a few picturesque pictures from her toy train journey.

"Is the journey more important than the destination??? My answer is a 'BIG YES'..#toytrain #jutogh #simla #himachalpradesh #traveldiaries. P.S - finally one more thing ticked off in my #bucketlist .. sitting in a #toytrain," she captioned the post.

The Kalka-Shimla toy train is a popular way of reaching Shimla. The particular railway line was declared a UNESCO world heritage line in 2008 and has been a great tourist attraction since then. (ANI)

