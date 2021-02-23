Los Angeles, Feb 23 (PTI) "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington, Oscar nominee Minni Driver, "Midsommar" actor Jack Reynor and "Mudbound's" Garrett Hedlund, have joined the second season of Amazon anthology series "Modern Love".

The series is based on the New York Times column of the same name, which features standalone stories of everyday romance.

Amazon announced a season 2 renewal in October 2019, soon after the premiere of first season.

The massive cast of the sophomore season also include actors Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Kathryn Gallagher, Telci Huynh, Aparna Nancherla, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson and Jeena Yi among others.

“We're so excited to bring a second season of this series to life, and give an opportunity to really shine a light on what matters most. With so much uncertainty in our current world, these stories bring truth and love to people everywhere, and I'm so appreciative to be a part of making that happen, series showrunner John Carney said in a statement to Variety.

Carney also serves as writer, director and executive producer on the series.

Other directors for second season are John Crowley, Marta Cunningham, Jesse Peretz, and Andrew Rannells. Celine Held and Logan George will be co-directing one episode.

The first season of “Modern Love” featured actors like Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, John Slattery, Catherine Keener, Julia Garner, Andrew Scott, Sofia Boutella and Andy Garcia, among others. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)