Los Angeles, May 20 (PTI) "Riverdale" star KJ Apa is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, model Clara Berry.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday.

Apa, 23, shared a picture of the two sitting on a couch with Berry's top rolled up over her baby bump.

Berry, 27, confirmed the pregnancy on her page.

To make things clearer, Apa commented on the post, "She's pregnant btw (sic)," to which Berry responded, "We are."

The couple started dating in February 2020.

Apa was last seen in Michael Bay's pandemic film "Songbird", which was released in December. PTI

