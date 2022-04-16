Los Angeles, Apr 16 (PTI) "Riverdale" star KJ Apa and "1883" actor Isabel May are set to play the lead roles in live-action DC comedy "The Wonder Twins".

To be written and directed by “Black Adam” writer Adam Sztykiel, the film has been set up at streaming service HBO Max, reported Deadline.

The “Wonder Twins” centres on an alien sibling duo -- Jayna and Zan -- who can activate their superpowers by touching hands and saying their catchphrase, “Wonder twin power, activate!”

May will play Jayna, who can transform into any animal, and Apa will take on the part of Zan, who can transform into water.

The two characters first appeared in the Hanna-Barbera animated television series "The All-New Super Friends Hour" in the 1970s.

The superpowered sibling duo has also appeared on the animated series “Teen Titans Go!”, “The Flash” and “Smallville".

Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill are producing. Details about the project are being kept under wraps. Production is set to begin this summer in Atlanta.

Apa is best known for starring as Archie Andrews in the hit series “Riverdale". He was most recently seen in Michael Bay-produced pandemic thriller "Songbird".

May, who has featured in shows such as "Alexa & Katie" and "Young Sheldon", currently plays Elsa Dutton on Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" prequel series "1883".

