Entertainment News | KKR's Kartik Tyagi Shares Pic with 'GOAT' Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21 (ANI): Following Kolkata Knight Riders' clash against Mumbai Indians at the iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday, KKR pacer Kartik Tyagi posed with speedster Jasprit Bumrah for pictures.

Bumrah even gave him his signed jersey.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani to Ishq Hona Hai' Trailer Launch Cancelled in Mumbai Due to THIS Reason.

Expressing happiness over his personal interaction with "GOAT" Bumrah, Kartik on Instagram wrote, "In the frame with the GOAT. [ IPL 2026 , KKR ]."

Coming to the match, KKR opted to bowl first after winning the toss. It was a scorching cameo of 32* in 18 balls, with three fours and two sixes from Corbin Bosch, which took MI to 147/8 in 20 overs, with Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi and Cameron Green picking up two wickets each.

Also Read | Cannes 2026: Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Glamorous Look With Song ‘I Dont Chase, I Attract’ Amid Divorce News (See Post).

In the chase, Manish Pandey and Rovman Powell (40 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) top-scored as KKR chased the target in 18.5 overs with four wickets left.

With this win, their sixth in the previous seven games, KKR keep their playoff dream alive and kicking. With six wins and losses each and a no result, KKR are in sixth place in the points table. MI is in ninth place with four wins and nine losses. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)