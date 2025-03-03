Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): Actress Shruti Haasan's British psychological thriller The Eye made its India premiere as the opening film of the 5th Wench Film Festival.

The festival, which celebrates women-led cinema, took place from February 27 to March 2.

Also Read | 'Crazxy' Movie Review: Sohum Shah's Ace Performance Steers This Thrilling Ride That Skids in the Final Stretch (LatestLY Exclusive).

In a press release, the actress spoke about the film and shared how she has always been attracted to stories that explore "love, darkness, and self-discovery." Shruti also added that she knew the film was "meant for her" the moment she read the script.

"From the moment I read the script, I knew this film was meant for me. I've always been drawn to stories that explore love, darkness, and self-discovery--concepts that resonate deeply with me. The Eye allowed me to confront those emotions on screen, and working with such an incredibly talented all-female creative team made the experience even more special. It felt like the universe had aligned to bring this opportunity my way," said Shruti in a press note.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 3: Jamshedji Tata, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Camila Cabello and Shraddha Kapoor - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 3.

The film was shot on location in Athens and Corfu. Following its initial screening at the London Independent Film Festival and at the Greek International Film Festival, The Eye continues to generate excitement among global audiences.

The film is directed by Daphne Schmon and produced by Fingerprint Content. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)