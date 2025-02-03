Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): And the wait is finally over. The teaser for the second season of 'Kohrra' has been unveiled, and it promises an intense ride.

The teaser shows Barun's character, ASI Amarpal Jasjit Garundi, joining hands with his new boss, Dhanwant Kaur, portrayed by Mona Singh, to unravel a gripping murder mystery.

As soon as the trailer was launched, fans chimed in the comment section and expressed their views.

"Looks promising," a social media user commented.

"Can't wait for the second season," another one wrote.

Excited about the season, the team of Kohrra shared, "We are thrilled to bring Kohrra back for a second season on Netflix after the incredible love and appreciation season one received. This time, we're raising the stakes with new twists and the exciting addition of Mona Singh to the cast, who brings a whole new dimension to the story. Our journey with Netflix during season one was exceptional, and we are excited to continue this collaboration, delivering yet another gripping chapter to audiences worldwide."

The upcoming season is the sequel to the hit Netflix series Kohrra, which also featured Harleen Sethi, Savinderpal Vicky, Rachel Shelley, Varun Badola, and Manish Chaudhari. (ANI)

