Washington [US], August 17 (ANI): American 'nu metal' band Korn has rescheduled some of its future tour dates after frontman Jonathan Davis tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted the band to cancel its show on Saturday.

According to People magazine, in a social media statement, released on Monday, the group said, "We really appreciate your patience as we work out the next steps for our tour. On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for Covid, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute."

Also Read | Ivy & Bean: Jane Lynch, Nia Vardalos, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sasha Pieterse Join Netflix’s Family Film Series.

"As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows. As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done," the statement read.

Davis, who is 50, is currently "resting and recovering," though he's in good spirits, according to the band.

Also Read | Mismatched Season 2: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli Begin Filming for Their Netflix Series, Share Stills from the Sets.

"We're as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we'll get through it though, and we can't wait to see you once we're back, firing on all cylinders once again. We thank you all for your love and support!" their statement concluded.

Korn was initially set to perform on Saturday at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The concert was cancelled hours before its start time due to a "confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp," said a message posted to Korn's social media accounts at the time.

The Scranton show has since been rescheduled for September 25. Other postponed tour dates include performances in Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Previously scheduled New York shows in Syracuse and at the Darien Center had been cancelled due to scheduling conflicts.

Korn kicked off their summer tour, which also features Staind, on August 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The band previously had plans to tour with Faith No More, but their concert dates were scrapped last year due to the pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)