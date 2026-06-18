Entertainment News | Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Reveal Heartbreaking Miscarriage Before Welcoming Son Rocky

Washington [US], June 18 (ANI): Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker have revealed that they experienced a miscarriage early in their relationship before later welcoming their son, Rocky Thirteen, in 2023.

The couple shared the personal loss in Travis Barker's upcoming documentary, 'Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear', which premiered in New York on June 13.

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As per People magazine, the documentary shows that Kardashian and Barker learned they were expecting a baby girl around six months after they began dating in 2021.

They had planned to name the baby Tulip. However, during a three-month pregnancy appointment, they were informed that the baby no longer had a heartbeat.

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"When we lost the baby, we were devastated," Kardashian Barker says in the documentary, adding, "We cried for days," as quoted by People magazine.

The revelation sheds further light on the fertility challenges the couple have spoken about publicly in recent years.

Kardashian previously addressed her in vitro fertilisation (IVF) journey during a question-and-answer session on Instagram Stories in May 2024.

Responding to a fan who asked how she coped with multiple unsuccessful IVF attempts, she wrote, "I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals), my body relaxed, and I believed in God's plan for my life."

She added, "Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health. I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!"

Kardashian later clarified that her pregnancy with Rocky happened naturally after she stopped IVF treatment.

"I want to be super clear bc it seems my answer to the IVF question may have been confusing," she wrote in a follow-up Instagram Story.

"I got pregnant 100% naturally, NOT through IVF... one year after stopping IVF actually. Through God's blessing on Valentine's Day," she wrote.

The reality television star also discussed the pregnancy during Season Four of The Kardashians, saying she and Barker had stepped away from IVF before their wedding and were no longer actively trying to conceive.

"We stopped doing IVF probably two months before our wedding and so it took a year for all those hormones and chemicals to get out of my system," she said.

"We were not trying whatsoever. I wasn't even checking my ovulation anymore. We decided to put it in God's hands and thought it was just not happening. We were accepting of it and then... God's plan," she said.

Reflecting on the arrival of their son, Kardashian described the experience as extraordinary, saying it "truly feels like a miracle being able to be pregnant and have a baby with the love of my life."

The couple welcomed Rocky Thirteen in 2023 following their years-long fertility journey. 'Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear' is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on August 13. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)