Washington [US], August 16 (ANI): American actor Kristen Bell recently opened up about her mental health journey, sharing how she deals with her anxiety and depression.

The 'Frozen' actor recently discussed the many ways she manages her anxiety and depression, whether it creeps up when she's at home with her family or busy with work and other projects, reported E! News.

In a recent interview with a leading media outlet on Saturday, the 41-year-old star explained that she doesn't let her mental struggles build up.

"I don't wait for those things to find me. I have a preoperative list to combat them because I know they're coming," she told the outlet.

Kristen revealed that when she is struggling with her mental health, she turns to three things: exercise, talking about it and giving herself a timeout.

"It's important to remember those feelings that you are having aren't 'your feelings', but rather 'a feeling that is passing through you'. Sometimes, with a mental health issue, you just got to let them live," she said.

If anything, that's a mantra Kristen puts into practice when parenting her two daughters, Lincoln, and Delta, whom she shares with husband Dax Shepard.

The 'Veronica Mars' alum explained that when one of her kids is crying, she'll ask them, "Do you want a solution to this problem you're crying about, or do you just want to let this feeling pass through you?"

When Kristen is having a moment while she's at home with her family, she sets aside time for herself. She shared, "I will go to my bedroom for 10 minutes, just to reset and regulate."

During those timeouts, she said that she'll sometimes use CBD-infused products to help relax her even more.

Additionally, Kristen revealed that she uses the same technique if she's on a work Zoom call, and will sign off early to recharge.

"You don't have to give a reason," the actor simply put it, noting that it's the same concept as "putting on your gas mask first, and not being embarrassed about that."

When it comes to prioritising her well-being, the 'Good Place' star reminds herself of a famous Eleanor Roosevelt quote: "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent."

"I just don't consent anymore. I'm not embarrassed about any of the time I need to take to help myself, because that's making me a better me," she explained. (ANI)

