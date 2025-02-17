Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Kriti Sanon begins shooting for her upcoming film, 'Tere Ishk Mein', today. It is directed by Anand L Rai and stars Dhanush and Krti in the lead roles.

'Tere Ishk Mein', a spiritual sequel to Dhanush-Sonam Kapoor's superhit film Raanjhanaa, is one of the highly anticipated movies in Bollywood this year. Kriti plays the role of Mukti in the upcoming film, a character loved by many after the makers released her first look from this upcoming romantic drama.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared a photo in which she was seen holding a clapboard with 'Tere Ishq Mein' written on it. While sharing the pictures, the 'Mimi' actress wrote,

"Day 1, let's go. Such a good feeling being back on set. Doing what I love the most!"

Almost a month ago, the 'Tere Ishk Mein' makers announced Kriti's casting by sharing an intriguing promo. The video shows Kriti's character Mukti, pouring kerosene on herself as she prepares to set herself on fire. Later, she could be seen sitting in a corner and lighting a cigarette.

Sharing the clip, Dhanush on Instagram wrote, "Some love stories are destined to rise from the flames. Witness SHANKAR and MUKTI in #TereIshkMein. From the #WorldOfRaanjhanaa - a story that's unforgettable. In cinemas 28.11.2025."

'Tere Ishk Mein' is set to go on floors in 2025. It delves deeper into themes of unrequited love, longing, and emotional conflict. The film will be released in theatres on November 28.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present 'Tere Ishk Mein', produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

The film is written by Himanshu Sharma accompanied by the music of A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. (ANI)

