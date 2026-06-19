Entertainment News | Kriti Sanon Expresses Gratitude to Co-stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika and Team Post Cocktail 2 Release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Actress Kriti Sanon expressed her gratitude to the team of 'Cocktail 2' and shared the behind-the-scenes (BTS) images from the sets after the release of the film on Friday.

Sharing a series of BTS images from the sets of Cocktail 2, Kriti penned an emotional note expressing gratitude to her team and collaborators.

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She wrote, "Need all the love and hugs because Fin-Ally its Cocktail 2 Day!! Ally, Kunal and Diya are yours. I hope you love them, feel their hearts and cherish them as much as we have!! Homi Adajania, I have loved being your Ally. Thank you for trusting me and giving me wings to fly beyond what I thought I could with this one! She's always gonna be close to my heart.. love you always!"

She also expressed her love for her co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, thanking them for making her "journey beautiful."

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"Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, I'm already missing you guys. Thank you for making this journey so beautiful & giving me the best memories for life!! Love you guys!! Luv Ranjan, I fell in love with the film instantly when you narrated! The characters, the humour, the graph, the story and what it says at the end.. you've made the perfect cocktail of all emotions and made it so today yet so rooted!" wrote Kriti Sanon.

She added, "@santha_dop you are so damn talented my friend! The way you have captured every frame is absolutely magical! My incredible team @anaitashroffadajania @sukritigrover @aasifahmedofficial @adrianjacobsofficial There is no way I could have been Ally without you guys! Best team ever!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZxKj9gAJDF/?

The movie is directed by Homi Adajania and is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. The music of the film is composed by Pritam. Kriti shares the screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the film.

Cocktail 2 (2026) is a standalone sequel. It is not a direct sequel to the 2012 original Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. (ANI)

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