New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Actor Kriti Sanon has started shooting for the Delhi schedule of her film 'Shehzada', which also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

On Tuesday, Kriti took to Instagram Story and shared a boomerang featuring the film's clapperboard.

Also Read | Omicron: Know All About the Italian Sci-Fi Film That is Trending Thanks to Its Namesake COVID-19 Variant, Here's Where You Can Watch Movie Online.

"Shehzadi in the house," she captioned the clip.

Kartik reached the capital a few days ago only for the new schedule of 'Shehzada'.

Also Read | David Gulpilil Dies at 68; Legendary Australian Actor Was Known for His Roles in Crocodile Dundee and Goldstone.

This is Kriti's second film with Kartik after 'Luka Chuppi'. Rohit Dhawan is helming the project, which will hit the theatres on November 4 next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)